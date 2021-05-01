Zcoin (XZC) Trading 14.2% Higher This Week

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. Over the last week, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. Zcoin has a total market cap of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,002.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,842.39 or 0.04900459 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,014.26 or 0.01748641 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $272.32 or 0.00469494 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.29 or 0.00745300 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $321.13 or 0.00553642 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00066317 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.73 or 0.00432272 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Zcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.