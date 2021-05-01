Zeepin (ZPT) Market Capitalization Achieves $689,008.46

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. During the last week, Zeepin has traded 28.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zeepin has a total market cap of $689,008.46 and $60,744.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00063203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $163.75 or 0.00285334 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004044 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $621.77 or 0.01083470 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.84 or 0.00724613 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00026030 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,343.28 or 0.99923218 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

