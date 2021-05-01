Zel Price Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $254.05 or 0.00440573 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.57 or 0.00165737 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.46 or 0.00215840 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00013281 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004841 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000292 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 52.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003755 BTC.

About Zel

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official website is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars.

