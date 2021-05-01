Zen Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $1.52 Million (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0672 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded 5% lower against the dollar. Zen Protocol has a market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $737.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zen Protocol alerts:

Sora (XOR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $567.78 or 0.00985429 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.48 or 0.00099759 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000425 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000148 BTC.

About Zen Protocol

ZP is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zen Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zen Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.