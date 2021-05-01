Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 112.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,659 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Zendesk by 94.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 30,282 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 265.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 245,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,254,000 after acquiring an additional 178,268 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the third quarter worth about $1,661,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the third quarter worth about $209,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zendesk news, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total transaction of $230,934.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,848.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $6,829,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 833,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,797,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,917 shares of company stock worth $25,657,280 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZEN opened at $146.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.09 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.05 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.00 and its 200-day moving average is $137.42.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZEN shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.47.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

