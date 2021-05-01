ZENZO 1-Day Volume Tops $10,281.00 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 1st. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZENZO has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $10,281.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZENZO has traded up 28.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00069187 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00054684 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.14 or 0.00312379 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000544 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00009369 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00027552 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZNZ is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.