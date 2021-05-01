ZENZO (ZNZ) Trading Up 24.5% Over Last Week

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. ZENZO has a market cap of $1.69 million and $553.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZENZO has traded up 24.5% against the dollar. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00069370 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00058918 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.55 or 0.00315557 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000515 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00009485 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003125 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.