ZEON Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.40 Million (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One ZEON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. ZEON has a market cap of $41.69 million and $1.40 million worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZEON has traded up 41.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00071030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00019817 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.74 or 0.00867694 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00067440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.45 or 0.00096274 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00048808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ZEON Coin Profile

ZEON is a coin. Its launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,529,119,148 coins. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

Buying and Selling ZEON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

