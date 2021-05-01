Zero Utility Token Trading 15% Higher Over Last Week (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Zero Utility Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,654.52 or 0.02881356 BTC on major exchanges. Zero Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $44,869.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded 15% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zero Utility Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00070857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00019785 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $496.76 or 0.00865111 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00065932 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00096081 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00047052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Coin Profile

Zero Utility Token (CRYPTO:ZUT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero Utility Token is www.zeroutility.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Buying and Selling Zero Utility Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.