Zilla Hits One Day Volume of $13,169.00 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 1st. Zilla has a market capitalization of $568,688.16 and approximately $13,169.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zilla has traded 53.2% higher against the US dollar. One Zilla coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zilla Coin Profile

ZLA is a coin. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Zilla’s official website is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Zilla Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

