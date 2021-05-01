Zilliqa Price Up 41.3% Over Last Week (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $2.34 billion and $197.68 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded 41.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00075204 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003263 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002946 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,525,559,009 coins and its circulating supply is 11,234,091,856 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

