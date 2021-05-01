ZINC (ZINC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $197,285.16

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. In the last seven days, ZINC has traded 53.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZINC has a market capitalization of $197,285.16 and approximately $58.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZINC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0353 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZINC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00071181 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00019815 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $496.96 or 0.00859838 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00066334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00049595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.43 or 0.00095901 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

About ZINC

ZINC (ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

ZINC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZINC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZINC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.