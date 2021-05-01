Zloadr (ZDR) Market Capitalization Reaches $124,907.83

Zloadr (CURRENCY:ZDR) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Over the last seven days, Zloadr has traded 22.4% higher against the dollar. Zloadr has a total market capitalization of $124,907.83 and approximately $7,068.00 worth of Zloadr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zloadr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zloadr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00071435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00019760 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.17 or 0.00867271 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00065689 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00095998 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00046577 BTC.

Zloadr Coin Profile

Zloadr (ZDR) is a coin. Zloadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,706 coins. Zloadr’s official Twitter account is @zloadr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zloadr describes itself as transparent crypto due-diligence platform that aims to provide banks, investors, and financial institutions with free and well-researched information. “

Buying and Selling Zloadr

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zloadr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zloadr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zloadr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zloadr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zloadr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.