Zoracles Market Capitalization Achieves $4.54 Million (ZORA)

Zoracles (CURRENCY:ZORA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 1st. One Zoracles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $831.26 or 0.01435109 BTC on exchanges. Zoracles has a market capitalization of $4.54 million and $1.03 million worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zoracles has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00063188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.51 or 0.00283110 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $625.56 or 0.01083117 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00026360 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.41 or 0.00731373 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,777.60 or 1.00038455 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Zoracles Profile

Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zoracles is zoracles.com . The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zoracles’ official message board is zoracles.medium.com

Zoracles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoracles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zoracles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zoracles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

