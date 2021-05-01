Zoracles Reaches Market Cap of $4.69 Million (ZORA)

Zoracles (CURRENCY:ZORA) traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Zoracles coin can currently be purchased for about $858.45 or 0.01494157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zoracles has traded up 29.6% against the U.S. dollar. Zoracles has a total market cap of $4.69 million and approximately $936,232.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00063901 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.08 or 0.00285593 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $656.77 or 0.01143125 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00026290 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $413.74 or 0.00720131 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,701.85 or 1.00431812 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Zoracles Profile

Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zoracles is zoracles.medium.com . Zoracles’ official website is zoracles.com

Zoracles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoracles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zoracles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zoracles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

