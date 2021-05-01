ZPER Achieves Market Cap of $1.02 Million (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 1st. One ZPER coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZPER has traded down 40.8% against the US dollar. ZPER has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $49.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00073497 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003265 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000046 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZPER Coin Profile

ZPER (ZPR) is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,259,970,702 coins. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

Buying and Selling ZPER

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

