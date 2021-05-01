ZPER Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 1st. ZPER has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $82.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZPER coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZPER has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00075840 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003356 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ZPER Coin Profile

ZPER (ZPR) is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,259,970,702 coins. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

