ZUM TOKEN Achieves Market Cap of $444,863.36 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 94.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 1st. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 83.7% against the US dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $444,863.36 and $1,606.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $424.89 or 0.00734667 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003973 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 81,188,021,462 coins and its circulating supply is 15,088,497,299 coins. The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

