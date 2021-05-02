-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.04). Sensus Healthcare reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 59.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 52.46%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SRTS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRTS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 303,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 86,139 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare stock remained flat at $$3.85 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,659. Sensus Healthcare has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $6.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.64. The stock has a market cap of $63.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.49.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

