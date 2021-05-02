-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.16). Myriad Genetics posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $154.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $30.22. The stock had a trading volume of 359,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,598. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Myriad Genetics has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $33.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.71.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 58,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,243,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 40,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $1,258,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 305,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,627,365.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 184,649 shares of company stock worth $5,555,189. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 54,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at $2,591,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

