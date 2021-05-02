$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) to announce $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. KAR Auction Services reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KAR Auction Services.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.66 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Guggenheim downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,687,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,065. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. KAR Auction Services has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $20.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Granger Management LLC purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $539,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 415,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 53,665 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 4,336,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,029,000 after purchasing an additional 568,006 shares during the last quarter.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KAR Auction Services (KAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.