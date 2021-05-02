-$0.16 EPS Expected for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Transocean’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.13). Transocean posted earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transocean will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.44). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $690.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.28 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. Transocean’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RIG. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (up previously from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Transocean from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Transocean currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Transocean by 979.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 201.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,307 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 33,607 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RIG opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 3.75. Transocean has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

