$0.28 EPS Expected for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Williams Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.32. The Williams Companies posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Williams Companies.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

WMB traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,404,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,590,952. The Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $17.48 and a twelve month high of $24.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 221.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 165.66%.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in The Williams Companies by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

