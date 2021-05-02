$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) to post $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cornerstone OnDemand’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Cornerstone OnDemand reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cornerstone OnDemand.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $206.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.72 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 51.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSOD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.10.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,072 shares in the company, valued at $8,895,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Chirag Shah sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $305,413.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,015,326.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,520 shares of company stock worth $2,969,195. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSOD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 25.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the third quarter worth about $683,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

CSOD stock opened at $44.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 1 year low of $31.52 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

