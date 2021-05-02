$0.54 EPS Expected for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.59. KeyCorp posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 237.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wedbush raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.04.

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $2,179,170.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,053 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,161 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners raised its stake in KeyCorp by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,681,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,670,000 after buying an additional 2,839,058 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,593,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,665,000 after buying an additional 309,215 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 658.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,578,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,406,000 after buying an additional 10,919,935 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,147,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,354,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,909,000 after purchasing an additional 76,716 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KEY opened at $21.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $22.13.

KeyCorp announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

