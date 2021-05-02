-$0.54 EPS Expected for Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) will post ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Oncorus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the highest is ($0.52). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncorus will report full-year earnings of ($2.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.29) to ($2.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Oncorus.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.02).

ONCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Oncorus in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncorus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other Oncorus news, SVP Christophe Queva sold 17,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $273,807.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,662.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 23,344 shares of company stock worth $354,171 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONCR. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncorus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Oncorus during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oncorus during the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Oncorus in the fourth quarter valued at $2,335,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncorus in the fourth quarter valued at $1,730,000.

ONCR stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.05. The company had a trading volume of 217,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,582. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.34. Oncorus has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $37.86.

About Oncorus

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

