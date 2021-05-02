$0.62 EPS Expected for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) will post $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.67. GlaxoSmithKline posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GlaxoSmithKline.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

GSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

GSK stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,389,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,875,613. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $43.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.628 per share. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 8.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,255 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,355 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 8,825 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

