$0.63 EPS Expected for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) will report earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Aaron’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.77. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Aaron’s will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Aaron’s.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.63 million. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

NYSE:AAN traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $30.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,691. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.97. The Aaron’s has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $34.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.60.

The business also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Aaron’s by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Aaron’s by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after buying an additional 13,762 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 14,672 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000.

About The Aaron’s

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

