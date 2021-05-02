-$0.78 EPS Expected for Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) will post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Achieve Life Sciences’ earnings. Achieve Life Sciences reported earnings per share of ($2.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($4.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.58) to ($3.91). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.87) to ($2.17). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Achieve Life Sciences.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.16.

ACHV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Achieve Life Sciences by 72,259.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 15,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Achieve Life Sciences stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.29. Achieve Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $18.26.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

