0xcert (ZXC) Trading Up 3% This Week

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One 0xcert coin can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. 0xcert has a total market cap of $1.87 million and $48,788.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 0xcert alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00069042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00019212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00069119 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $499.48 or 0.00858055 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,420.02 or 0.09310949 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.25 or 0.00096636 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00048414 BTC.

0xcert Profile

ZXC is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 coins. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling 0xcert

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0xcert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xcert and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.