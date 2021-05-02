$1.03 EPS Expected for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) will post $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $1.15. Synovus Financial reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 347.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $4.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNV shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.41.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $46.86 on Friday. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

In other Synovus Financial news, Director John L. Stallworth purchased 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,643.20. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,589,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,202,000 after purchasing an additional 146,909 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,770,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,666,000 after purchasing an additional 768,018 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,685,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,920,000 after purchasing an additional 69,027 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,827,000 after purchasing an additional 50,699 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

