$1.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) to announce $1.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is $1.05. Independent Bank reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INDB. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,864,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,277,000 after buying an additional 113,071 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,385,000 after buying an additional 161,705 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 694,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,702,000 after buying an additional 109,635 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 579,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,327,000 after buying an additional 61,052 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 517,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,776,000 after buying an additional 28,520 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.90. 342,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.01. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $49.25 and a 12 month high of $99.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 34.16%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

