$1.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) This Quarter

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) to announce $1.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is $1.05. Independent Bank reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INDB. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,864,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,277,000 after buying an additional 113,071 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,385,000 after buying an additional 161,705 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 694,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,702,000 after buying an additional 109,635 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 579,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,327,000 after buying an additional 61,052 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 517,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,776,000 after buying an additional 28,520 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.90. 342,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.01. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $49.25 and a 12 month high of $99.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 34.16%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank (INDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB)

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.