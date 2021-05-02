-$1.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) will announce ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.92). Arcturus Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.67) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 73.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.11) to $3.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.31) to $33.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.32% and a negative net margin of 506.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Arcturus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.66. The stock had a trading volume of 439,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,461. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.49 and its 200-day moving average is $61.46. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $129.71. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $963.42 million, a P/E ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 3.01.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

