$1.27 EPS Expected for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) will announce $1.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the lowest is $1.25. Advanced Energy Industries reported earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $5.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $6.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $370.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

AEIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock traded down $4.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,113. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.18 and a 200 day moving average of $101.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $125.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 1.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 263.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

