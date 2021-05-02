$1.38 EPS Expected for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) to post $1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kemper’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the lowest is $1.33. Kemper posted earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kemper will report full-year earnings of $5.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $6.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Kemper from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $78.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $54.41 and a fifty-two week high of $85.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently 19.78%.

In other news, Director David P. Storch acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.12 per share, for a total transaction of $140,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,922.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Green sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $386,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 1.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

