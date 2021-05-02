$1.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the highest is $1.56. FTI Consulting posted earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full-year earnings of $6.10 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.94 to $7.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 7.56%.

FCN has been the topic of several research reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st.

NYSE FCN traded down $1.21 on Friday, hitting $138.85. 357,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,281. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.81 and a 200-day moving average of $117.38. FTI Consulting has a 12 month low of $94.87 and a 12 month high of $147.38.

In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $1,170,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,860.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,206,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,767,000 after acquiring an additional 870,896 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its position in FTI Consulting by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 909,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,436,000 after purchasing an additional 478,527 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,570,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,187,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 324,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,215,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

