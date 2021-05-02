$1.72 Billion in Sales Expected for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) to report $1.72 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Avantor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.67 billion and the highest is $1.77 billion. Avantor posted sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Avantor will report full-year sales of $7.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.88 billion to $7.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.24 billion to $7.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avantor.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of AVTR opened at $32.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.21. Avantor has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,769 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $565,788.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,021,178.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 49,468 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $1,472,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,456 shares of company stock worth $5,648,168 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,163,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,662,000 after buying an additional 15,742,336 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Avantor by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,849,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,641 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Avantor by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,358,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141,022 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Avantor by 825.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,571,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,321,479 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,656,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avantor (AVTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.