10,150 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Bought by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 63,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after buying an additional 37,867 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 606.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,468,000 after buying an additional 279,034 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $111.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.47. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.17%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.47.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

