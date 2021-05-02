117,412 Shares in Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 117,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,000. Clarius Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Porch Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,147,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,734,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Porch Group during the first quarter worth $185,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,852,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth $20,176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRCH shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.47. Porch Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $24.41.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 80,729 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $1,418,408.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Asha Sharma sold 180,279 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $3,131,446.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,175.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Porch Group Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform for home service companies. It provides moving concierge services that helps homebuyers to save time and make decisions on critical services, including insurance, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and others. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

