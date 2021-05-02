129,344 Shares in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Bought by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 129,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,340,000. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 0.15% of YETI at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in YETI by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,879,000 after buying an additional 452,655 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in YETI by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,134,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,683,000 after buying an additional 18,793 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in YETI by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 889,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,903,000 after buying an additional 10,618 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in YETI by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 885,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,621,000 after buying an additional 37,861 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in YETI by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 882,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,432,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get YETI alerts:

In other news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $29,308.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $1,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,876,331.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,264 shares of company stock worth $6,525,142. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on YETI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on YETI from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on YETI from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their target price on YETI from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.13.

Shares of YETI opened at $85.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.63 and a 12 month high of $89.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.51, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $375.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.47 million. Equities research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.