12Ships (TSHP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $12,643.00

12Ships (CURRENCY:TSHP) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. During the last seven days, 12Ships has traded 66.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 12Ships coin can currently be bought for $0.0268 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. 12Ships has a market capitalization of $133.57 million and approximately $12,643.00 worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

12Ships Coin Profile

TSHP is a coin. It launched on August 21st, 2019. 12Ships’ total supply is 4,980,878,306 coins. The official website for 12Ships is www.12ships.com . 12Ships’ official Twitter account is @TwelveShips12

According to CryptoCompare, “12Ships vision is that it will expand uses of 12SHIPS tokens by implementing a blockchain platform based on TwelveShips Mining Infrastructure and by developing a service that is beneficial and reliable for games and e-commerce, and ultimately, will create a globally trusted platform based on the blockchain. “

12Ships Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 12Ships directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 12Ships should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 12Ships using one of the exchanges listed above.

