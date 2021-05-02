132,424 Shares in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Purchased by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 132,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,975,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 452,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,416,000 after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 164,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,446,000 after purchasing an additional 12,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FMX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.80.

FMX stock opened at $77.50 on Friday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $81.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.82 and a 200-day moving average of $72.01.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.5771 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is presently 48.53%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

