$148.23 Million in Sales Expected for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) will report sales of $148.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $188.00 million and the lowest is $123.38 million. Park Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $599.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.67 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 71.01%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PK. Zacks Investment Research cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist boosted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.88.

NYSE PK opened at $22.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.25. Park Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $24.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average is $17.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,106,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,233 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $426,065,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,387,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,211,000 after buying an additional 1,590,491 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5,671.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,086,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $49,601,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

