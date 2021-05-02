15,110 Shares in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Bought by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,183,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Helen of Troy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HELE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $211.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $158.97 and a 1-year high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.57. The company had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.74 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.60.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

