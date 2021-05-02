196,081 Shares in North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Acquired by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 196,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,869,000. Janney Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.03% of North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Amarillo National Bank purchased a new stake in North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,861,000.

North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF stock opened at $59.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.20 and a 200 day moving average of $44.66. North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $64.00.

