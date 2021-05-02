1irstcoin (FST) Trading Down 31.1% This Week

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $21.33 million and $67,366.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001051 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 31.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000290 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000275 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005029 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,972,350 coins. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

