$21.39 Million in Sales Expected for First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) This Quarter

Analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) to announce $21.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.90 million and the highest is $21.88 million. First Guaranty Bancshares reported sales of $20.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full year sales of $89.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $87.70 million to $90.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $94.98 million, with estimates ranging from $94.86 million to $95.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 10.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of FGBI opened at $17.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $21.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FGBI. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $430,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,961 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 221.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. 10.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

