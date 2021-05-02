$216.45 Million in Sales Expected for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) will post sales of $216.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Trade Desk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $213.70 million to $217.69 million. The Trade Desk posted sales of $160.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The Trade Desk will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Trade Desk.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The company had revenue of $319.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.25 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%.

TTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $851.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Vertical Research upgraded The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $781.57.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 48,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $793.54, for a total value of $38,097,061.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,425,315.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.00, for a total value of $1,439,041.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,197,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 233,687 shares of company stock valued at $184,550,727. 12.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTD stock opened at $729.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 249.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The Trade Desk has a one year low of $269.00 and a one year high of $972.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $705.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $768.92.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

