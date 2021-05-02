22,618 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Bought by Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,618 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,661,000. Facebook makes up 4.9% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $325.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.80. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.76 and a 12-month high of $331.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total transaction of $21,129,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total transaction of $114,650.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock valued at $485,400,623. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

