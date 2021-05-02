$26.50 Million in Sales Expected for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) to post sales of $26.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.47 million and the highest is $31.46 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics posted sales of $18.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full year sales of $159.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $132.91 million to $192.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $264.35 million, with estimates ranging from $202.66 million to $319.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.39 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.66% and a negative net margin of 221.23%.

KPTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $9.34 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $21.82. The stock has a market cap of $701.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.42.

In other news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $49,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 920,152 shares in the company, valued at $11,400,683.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,681 shares of company stock worth $207,959. Corporate insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPTI. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,031,000. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 554.7% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 980,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,178,000 after acquiring an additional 830,712 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $8,728,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $9,288,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 951,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,731,000 after buying an additional 428,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

